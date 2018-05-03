Steak ‘n Shake opens drive-thru location in Southern Nevada

Casual restaurant chain Steak ‘n Shake has opened its first drive-thru location in Nevada.

Steak 'n Shake Retail Fast Casual Restaurant Chain. (Getty Images)

Known for its hamburgers and milkshakes, the chain opened the new location near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway Trail and the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

It is open Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

The chain has four locations in the Las Vegas area. Hooters Hotel opened the largest Steak ‘N’ Shake in the world in April.

