‘Steal a taco’ today, thanks to World Series stolen base

What better way to brighten up your Thursday than with a free taco?

Doritos Locos Taco (Taco Bell)

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates after his RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Today, from 2 to 6p.m., stop by a Taco Bell to receive your free Doritos Locos Taco, thanks to their “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.

Taco Bell announced on Twitter that since Mookie Betts stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series, he “stole free Doritos Locos Tacos for all of America.”

In Game 1 of the World Series®, @mookiebetts stole a base and stole free Doritos® Locos Tacos for all of America. Stop by any Taco Bell on November 1st from 2-6pm or all day online to steal yours. See terms: https://t.co/8lt74Cv90e — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2018

“With his stolen base in the World Series, Mookie Betts cements himself among this elite list of baseball stars, known as the ‘Taco Heroes’,” Taco Bell said in a press release.

In 2017, Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole second base in the 11th inning of Game 2.

