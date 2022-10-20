Steve Aoki’s pizzeria leads new restaurants at Aria food hall

Pepperoni pizza from Pizzaoki, the pizzeria that Steve Aoki, the electronic dance music DJ and producer, is opening in Proper Eats food hall in Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip. (Joe Janet)

Steve Aoki is doing a different kind of EDM.

The DJ, producer and electronic dance music deity is opening Pizzaoki in Proper Eats, the global food hall debuting this winter at Aria.

His EDM, or everyday menu, celebrates New York-style pies, cueing ingredients like herbed dough, smashed San Marzano tomatoes, a craft mozzarella blend and aged meats to compose classic and creative pizzas, with vegan and cauliflower crust options.

Pizzaoki is one of a trio of concepts being added to the dozen mini-restaurants already planned for Proper Eats. Aria gave the Review-Journal a first look at these new establishments.

Besides Pizzaoki, there’s Shalom Y’all from Portland, Oregon. The eatery, owned by the Sesame Collective restaurant group, explores the flavors of the Levant in dishes like shawarma-spiced cauliflower, grilled lamb and beef kebabs, and a Shalom Plate provisioned with tahina, falafel, labneh yogurt cheese, and warm hummus for troweling across soft fresh pita.

Lola’s Burgers rounds out the newcomers, with premium beef burgers like the double-patty Smash Burger (American cheese, grilled onions, swipes of Russian dressing), and a one-third-pound Backyard Classic (American, diced onions, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing).

Other restaurants in the hall

Proper Eats occupies the former buffet on Aria’s second-level promenade. The food hall, developed by Clique Hospitality of Vegas, ranges across the world, from breakfast to burgers, ramen to Jewish deli, Mediterranean to Korean fried chicken and beyond, in 24,000 square feet.

The initial four concepts to be revealed (joining the three announced Thursday) are the first Seoul Bird fried chicken outside of London, the only Wexler’s Deli outside of Southern California, New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality, and Clique’s newly created Temaki, serving fresh innovative hand rolls and other modern sushi dishes.

Alessandro Munge and his Studio Munge, known for vibrant hotel and restaurant designs, are creating a sleek and striking space for Proper Eats, one anchored by a communal bar and dining area (and, to judge by renderings, one stylish enough to be a stand-alone Strip restaurant).

For more information, visit propereatslasvegas.com.

