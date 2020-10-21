70°F
Food

Stolen base in World Series scores free taco for everybody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2020 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2020 - 9:59 pm

Feeding America is so nice, Mookie Betts has now done it twice.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder stole second base in Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series. The theft earned everyone who wants one a free Doritos Locos Taco in Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Betts drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth inning off Rays starter Tyler Glasgow and then took second.

According to MLB.com, Betts also had the first stolen base in the 2018 World Series while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

Consumers can get their taco on Oct. 28.

On the company’s website, Taco Bell also cautions those who plot to travel to several locations to get multiple freebies:

“Participating Taco Bell restaurant manager reserves the right to deny dree Doritos Locos Taco to any person he/she reasonably believes has already received a dree Doritos Locos Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity.”

So you’ve been warned.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

