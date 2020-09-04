Strip and off-Strip reopenings, free bacon, cheap slices at Las Vegas restaurants

Hot Chocolate Cake at Morton's the Steakhouse. (Landry's)

The Front Yard at Ellis Island is shown on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lobster and shrimp roll at Bonefish Grill. (Bonefish Grill)

Labor Day special at Morton’s

Morton’s the Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is offering a Labor Day weekend special of a four-course dinner for two for $99. The special includes starter, salad, entree and dessert, plus Pebble Lane cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir or chardonnay. It’s available Friday through Monday. mortons.com

Bonefish lobster bundle

Bonefish Grill, which has locations at Town Square and 8701 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering a Labor Day special lobster and shrimp family bundle for takeout for $45. Sized to serve up to five, it includes salad, sides and cookies. The company also is offering a shrimp and lobster roll tossed in Bang Bang Sauce and served in a toasted baguette. The specials are available Friday through Monday. bonefishgrill.com

Brunch at Burnt Offerings

Burnt Offerings Kosher restaurant will have a Labor Day brunch from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with $9 sweet and savory crepes, $19 bottles of Freixenet cava and a mimosa bar. burntofferingslv.com.

Brunch back at Front Yard

The Front Yard at Ellis Island will reintroduce weekend brunch Saturday. Executive chef John Alers has created a menu of “contemporary game-day fare” and “elevated brunch classics” including avocado toast with beet glaze, brisket Benedict and a French toast waffle. Brunch at the indoor-outdoor venue is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Mondays of holiday weekends.

Hot Chick’n back at Shake Shack

Shake Shack, which has several locations in Southern Nevada, has invigorated the chicken wars by bringing back its Hot Chick’n sandwich, bites, fries and cheese fries. They’re available hot or extra hot, but if you order through the app or shakeshack.com, you get access to a third spice level, fire.

Here and there

• Rao’s at Caesars Palace reopens this weekend. Hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

• Primarily Prime Rib and Baja Miguel’s have reopened at the South Point. Both are open Thursdays through Sundays.

• Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The Linq Promenade will celebrate National Fish & Chip Day on Friday with a one-day special of fish and shrimp with two dipping sauces, chips and a beverage for $17.99.

• Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 4700 S. Maryland Parkway, will celebrate National Bacon Day Saturday with a free bacon add-on (including vegan bacon) to any sandwich. Flash Ike’s newsletter or Instagram post or, on the Ike’s app, put “free bacon” in notes at checkout. Ike’s also is offering free delivery through its app Friday through Monday in honor of Labor Day.

• Pop-Up Pizza at the Plaza will celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day on Saturday with $2 slices of its old-school cheese pizza. Limit two per person, while supplies last.

• The September Giving Drink at Founders Coffee, 6410 S. Durango Drive, is the Butterbrew Latte, which is espresso with butterscotch, caramel drizzle and cinnamon, hot, iced or blended. For each one sold, $1 will be donated to Whitney Elementary for the school’s weekend grocery bags for students without consistent food at home.

