Strip steakhouse, once famous and French, closing in June

The restaurant began life as Fleur de Lys, a Las Vegas outpost of one of the country’s most esteemed French restaurants.

Patrons dine at Fleur at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fleur restaurant at Mandalay Bay is closing June 30, the property announced Thursday. With the closing, a bit of Las Vegas restaurant history passes, too.

The restaurant originally debuted in 2005 as Fleur de Lys, a Vegas outpost of celebrated chef Hubert Keller’s famed San Francisco restaurant with its signature tented ceiling. At one time, the San Francisco original was considered one of the top fine dining restaurants in the country, and it made sense to bring that reputation to Vegas.

By 2010, Fleur de Lys here had evolved into a more casual concept known as Fleur by Hubert Keller, which served a seasonally changing menu of regional French cooking.

Fleur by Hubert Keller shuttered during the pandemic, and in January 2021, the chef severed ties with Fleur by Hubert Keller and with Burger Bar, his other place at Mandalay Bay. MGM Resorts assumed control, renaming the restaurant Fleur. It currently offers a steakhouse menu of chops, seafood, and traditional starters like a shrimp cocktail and a wedge salad.

Another food and drink concept, as yet unnamed, will replace Fleur, Mandalay Bay said in its announcement.

The closing comes after Retro by Voltaggio, from chef brothers and “Top Chef” stars Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, launched in early May in the former Aureole, which celebrated chef Charlie Palmer opened at Mandalay Bay in 1999. Flanker Kitchen, a next-gen sports bar with a ceiling installation honoring the Formula One Grand Prix track, opens June 10 at the property.

