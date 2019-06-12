Stuffed sweet peppers at Forte Tapas in Las Vegas are ever popular
As the restaurant celebrates its 10th year, chef/owner Nina Manchev’s stuffed sweet peppers have become a signature dish.
Now in its 10th year, Forte Tapas has become known for a number of signature dishes, including the ever-popular Stuffed Sweet Peppers. To make them, chef/owner Nina Manchev sautes onions and carrots, seasons the mixture with salt, dill, cumin and oregano, then mixes the vegetables with rice and pork. After she stuffs the little peppers she bakes and serves them with a sauce of yogurt, dill, garlic and olive oil. A tapas plate is $9. Forte Tapas is at 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Flamingo Road.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella