Stylish new steakhouse opens in off-Strip hotel-casino

William B’s Steakhouse, named for the co-founder and chairman emeritus of Boyd Gaming, will debut this week.

The dining room at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

The bar at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

A seafood tower from William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

You have the room, Bill.

On Wednesday, William B’s Steakhouse will debut at the Suncoast. The name pays homage to William “Bill” Boyd, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Boyd Gaming, owner of the Suncoast. The steakhouse replaces Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant.

William B’s encompasses almost 7,000 square feet with 13-foot ceilings, a bar and lounge area composed of wooden louvers and stone walls, and a main dining room crowned by a 20-foot-long Murano glass chandelier. Wine rests in a 500-bottle, climate-controlled stainless steel display that partitions the main dining room from a second dining area.

The menu offers a seafood tower comprising Maine lobster, king crab, gulf shrimp, Atlantic scallops, littleneck clams, mussels and calamari. There’s also Pacific swordfish, braised short ribs and a tomahawk ribeye with sauces.

The cocktail program leads with a Stardust, a nod to the original home of William B’s Steakhouse on the Strip before the Stardust closed in late 2006. A Bonded Boulevard, with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, nicely buttresses the beef.

Espresso martinis, banana cream pie and sticky toffee pudding with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey sauce round out the menu.

William B’s Steakhouse opens for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with the last seating at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visit suncoast.boydgaming.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.