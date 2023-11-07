70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Stylish new steakhouse opens in off-Strip hotel-casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 8:25 am
 
The dining room at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in ...
The dining room at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
The bar at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Veg ...
The bar at William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
A seafood tower from William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino ...
A seafood tower from William B's Steakhouse opening Nov. 8, 2023, in Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

You have the room, Bill.

On Wednesday, William B’s Steakhouse will debut at the Suncoast. The name pays homage to William “Bill” Boyd, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Boyd Gaming, owner of the Suncoast. The steakhouse replaces Salvatore’s Italian Restaurant.

William B’s encompasses almost 7,000 square feet with 13-foot ceilings, a bar and lounge area composed of wooden louvers and stone walls, and a main dining room crowned by a 20-foot-long Murano glass chandelier. Wine rests in a 500-bottle, climate-controlled stainless steel display that partitions the main dining room from a second dining area.

The menu offers a seafood tower comprising Maine lobster, king crab, gulf shrimp, Atlantic scallops, littleneck clams, mussels and calamari. There’s also Pacific swordfish, braised short ribs and a tomahawk ribeye with sauces.

The cocktail program leads with a Stardust, a nod to the original home of William B’s Steakhouse on the Strip before the Stardust closed in late 2006. A Bonded Boulevard, with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, nicely buttresses the beef.

Espresso martinis, banana cream pie and sticky toffee pudding with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey sauce round out the menu.

William B’s Steakhouse opens for dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with the last seating at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Visit suncoast.boydgaming.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

MOST READ
1
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
2
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
Las Vegas Formula One race is a love-hate relationship for locals
5
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Here are the big issues that could lead to a Strip casino strike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Last Christmas' ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Kylie Minogue’s new residency, a Priscilla Presley double feature and Doja Cat in concert top this week’s lineup.

More stories
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Bourbon Parade bar, with a New Orleans marching band, debuts on the Strip
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
Another Hawaiian restaurant chain opening in Las Vegas
7 dining pit stops on the way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 dining pit stops on the way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway