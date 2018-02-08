Sugar Factory’s martini is sweet enough for your Valentine — VIDEO

Sugar Factory lives up to its name by packing this holiday cocktail with all of the fruity, sugary flavor it can muster.

Valentine's Day Smooch (Sugar Factory)

Sugar Factory lives up to its name by packing this holiday cocktail with all of the fruity, sugary flavor it can muster. You might enter a sugar coma before you ever catch a buzz on the Smooch Valentine Martini, but that doesn’t mean your sweetheart won’t melt when sharing one with you.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce strawberry schnapps

■ 1 ounce strawberry rum

■ 1 ounce creme de banana

■ 1/2 ounce strawberry puree

■ 1 ounce banana puree

■ 2 ounces milk

Garnish

■ Strawberry syrup

■ Dark chocolate shavings

■ Gummy kiss candy

Directions

Apply strawberry syrup to inside of martini glass. Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into glass. Sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Place candy on rim.