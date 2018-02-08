Food

Sugar Factory’s martini is sweet enough for your Valentine — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2018 - 10:33 am
 

Sugar Factory lives up to its name by packing this holiday cocktail with all of the fruity, sugary flavor it can muster. You might enter a sugar coma before you ever catch a buzz on the Smooch Valentine Martini, but that doesn’t mean your sweetheart won’t melt when sharing one with you.

Ingredients

■ 1 ounce strawberry schnapps

■ 1 ounce strawberry rum

■ 1 ounce creme de banana

■ 1/2 ounce strawberry puree

■ 1 ounce banana puree

■ 2 ounces milk

Garnish

■ Strawberry syrup

■ Dark chocolate shavings

■ Gummy kiss candy

Directions

Apply strawberry syrup to inside of martini glass. Shake ingredients with ice. Strain into glass. Sprinkle with chocolate shavings. Place candy on rim.

