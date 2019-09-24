Summerlin casino’s buffet features Rosh Hashana selections — VIDEO

Clockwise from front left, noodle kugel, potato knishes, roasted root vegetables, potato latkes and tzimmes. (Heidi Knapp Rinella / Las Vegas Review-journal)

The Market Place Buffet — the newly renovated space at the JW Marriott Las Vegas/Rampart Casino — is featuring a number of special dishes for Rosh Hashanah, which begins Sunday evening.

Among those dishes are the traditional apples and honey, plus noodle kugel, matzo ball soup, chopped liver pate, challah, whitefish salad, potato latkes, tzimmes, house-made potato knishes, beef brisket, roasted turkey, honey-glazed salmon and desserts such as honey cake, black and white cookies and apricot bars. The special buffet will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday for $19.99. — Heidi Knapp Rinella