Summerlin, western Las Vegas restaurants announce Thanksgiving menus

Virtually all of the restaurants in Las Vegas’ tourism corridor plan special menus for Thanksgiving, but you don’t have to venture far from home to enjoy one.

Thanksgiving dinner at Hash House A Go Go (Hash House A Go Go)

If you want a great Thanksgiving dinner without cooking, you can of course go to the Strip and other parts of the tourism corridor. But you don’t have to leave your neighborhood to find a place that really talks turkey. Locals buffets always put on plenty of special dishes to celebrate the holiday, and here are some other spots in Summerlin and the western part of the valley. These menus are available on Nov. 28.

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive; 702-331-5565 or americanalasvegas.com: Turkey or prime rib platter with sides including sweet potato mash, stuffing, cranberries and mashed potatoes, $68. Seatings from 1 to 2 p.m., 4 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m.

The Clubhouse Deli, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5900 or theresortatsummerlin.com: The Tommy Sandwich, with roasted turkey, cran-apple relish, arugula and herb mayo on sub roll, $9.99.

Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., or 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave; distillbar.com: Soup or salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and pumpkin pie, $15.95.

Hash House A Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave.; 702-804-4646 or hashhouseagogo.com: Roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie, $16.99. Big O’ Turkey Pot Pie, $16.99. Smothered Thanksgiving Stuffed Turkey Burger, two half-pound turkey burgers with cranberry sauce and stuffing, topped with HH seasoning and smothered in gravy, with mashed potatoes or french fries, $16.99. Breakfast and brunch will be served. Thanksgiving specials will start at 10 a.m. Regular dinner menu will be available after 5 p.m.

Hawthorn Grill, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5900 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Brunch with a seafood display, carving station, roasted turkey, roasted salmon, s’mores action station and more, $62, $30 for children, free for children 5 and younger, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner of roasted corn and crab bisque in buttery pastry, poached pear salad with escarole and blue cheese or chilled seafood on ice; turkey with sage-apple dressing, potato puree, Brussels sprouts, pickled cranberries and gravy, or King salmon with braised fennel and farro, or filet and shrimp with sweet potato gratin, roasted mushrooms and garlic-lemon butter, and sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce, hot chocolate tart with gingerbread ice cream or pumpkin pie, $59, 5 to 9 p.m.

Promenade Cafe, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5900 or theresortatsummerlin.com: Sweet potato salad or soup du jour, roasted white and dark turkey with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing and gravy, or cranberry-glazed salmon, cranberry and pistachio pilaf, green bean casserole and mashed potatoes; and pumpkin cheesecake with caramel sauce, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., $17.99.

T-Bones Chophouse, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7576 or redrock.sclv.com: Spiced butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast, confit turkey leg, sour cherry and truffle brioche stuffing, turkey jus, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, sweet potato puree, buttered potato puree and roasted apple tart with dulce de leche ice cream and caramel twist, $75.

Terra Rossa, Red Rock Resort; 702-797-7777 or redrock.sclv.com: Butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and sage, $17. Roasted turkey breast and thigh with sausage and fennel stuffing and garlic mashed potatoes, $42. Pumpkin panna cotta with candied pumpkin and amaretto cookie, $10.

