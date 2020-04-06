Summerlin’s La Strega reopening for curbside pickup

The restaurant will offer a limited menu of two salads, four pastas, three pizzas and a family meal option that will change weekly.

The exterior of La Strega on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Signage outside La Strega on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chef Gina Marinelli will reopen her Summerlin Italian restaurant on Tuesday, offering curbside pickup service only, four days a week.

La Strega chose to close its doors immediately after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered restaurants to limit service to curbside pickup and delivery.

But now that everyone has begun to adjust to the realities of life under COVID-19, and her team has implemented new safety practices, Marinelli says, “I just want to bring a little normalcy back to our community: be able to provide a little bit of our food, and get us back in the kitchen cooking.”

La Strega will be open Tuesdays through Fridays, accepting orders from 2 to 7 p.m.

While the chef plans to keep her kitchen open until about 8 on most nights, she expects the virtual happy hour crowd to be a big audience, along with others who are eating earlier as they hunker down at home.

“Everybody kind of eats earlier dinners,” she says of the new normal. “Everybody’s going to bed a little earlier. So we want people to be able to call in around 2 and say, ‘I want to pick up a great bottle of wine and some food by 4.’ ”

Wine and beer will both be available for pickup with dinner, along with Italian sodas. La Strega will offer a limited menu of two salads, four pastas, three pizzas and a family meal option that will change weekly.

The chef and her team will post their menu, along with some cooking videos, on their social media feeds starting Monday. Follow @lastregalv on Instagram and Facebook.

La Strega is located at 3555 S. Town Center Drive. Contact them at 702-722-2099.

