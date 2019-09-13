Sunday is Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery Day in Henderson

In honor of the restaurant’s founding chef/owner, the late David Alenik, Sunday has been proclaimed Pasta Shop Ristorante Art Gallery Day by Henderson Mayor Debra March.

Pasta Shop & Ristorante chef and owner David Alenik at his restaurant on Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, May 7, 2008. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicken Davida (Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery)

In honor of the restaurant’s founding chef/owner, the late David Alenik, Sunday has been proclaimed Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery Day by Henderson Mayor Debra March.

The proclamation cited Alenik, who died three years ago Sunday, as “a community-driven, charitable man” and the restaurant as “a cornerstone of Henderson’s culinary community.”

In response to the proclamation, the Alenik family, which is headed by David’s widow, Ann, will donate a portion of all sales through Sunday to the Chef David Scholarship Fund, which was created in his honor. And all guests will receive a free cannoli with any entree purchase, through Sunday. Veal Osso Bucco with gnocchi, brown butter and roasted heirloom tomato sauce and vegetables is a featured special this weekend; highlights of the regular menu include Chicken Davida, a sauteed chicken breast topped with fried eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and polenta.

David and Ann Alenik moved to Las Vegas in 1980 and in 1989 opened the original Pasta Shop Ristorante on East Tropicana Avenue, selling fresh pasta (then a rarity) to a number of Strip spots. They moved the restaurant to 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson in 2009.

