Superfrico promises menu of ‘Italian-American psychedelic’ food

‘Absinthe’ parent Spiegelworld’s first restaurant will open Sept. 24 next to the company’s ‘Opium’ on level 2 of the Chelsea Tower at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Superfrico's "International Pizza Czar" Anthony Falco. (Mikayla Whitmore)

Superfrico's chicken Parmesan. (Anthony Mair)

The Mortadella Pizza at Superfrico. (Louiie Victa) -- that's CQ

Spiegelworld, parent of the shows “Absinthe” and “Opium,” has announced menu selections for Superfrico, the company’s first restaurant, set to open Sept. 24, and the cuisine will be appropriately out-there. Get ready for “Italian-American psychedelic,” but have no fear — it won’t be too mind-altering.

“It’s really more about breaking down dogma,” Anthony Falco, the “International Pizza Czar” who’s ruling the kitchen, said in a news release.

Pizza will, as you might expect, be at center stage in round, Neapolitan-style and square configurations. But there’s not much psychedelic about garden-variety varieties, so expect The Mortadella Pizza, the velvety pork sausage paired with stracciatella and Turkish pistachio powder.

Crustless dishes will include chicken Parmesan, which sounds pedestrian until you learn it’s made with chicken marinated in yuzu-based ponzu sauce and coated with a mixture of panko and sourdough breadcrumbs. Then there’s Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 48-ounce tomahawk steak wet-aged in soy sauce, sake and the fermented marinade shio koji. Yuzu Kozo Squid will be flavored with tangerine honey and charred scallions; lamb ragu pasta will be made with Lebanese-style sausage and za’atar-spiced labneh; and roasted pineapple sorbetto will be finished with lime zest, vanilla and a Tajin rim.

Also expect creative craft cocktails and the Bottle-O retail store with small-batch beverages to go.

Superfrico, which will be next to “Opium” on level 2 of the Chelsea Tower at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will open on the day the show returns to the stage.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.