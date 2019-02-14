Surprise your Valentine with heart-shaped food — PHOTOS

On February 14, pretzel lovers can enjoy buy one, get one heart-shaped pretzels at Auntie Anne’s with a coupon. (Auntie Anne's Pretzels)

Haven’t made reservations for Valentine’s dinner yet? There are plenty of heart-shaped food options available for those last minute romantics.

Auntie Anne’s

On February 14, pretzel lovers can enjoy buy one, get one heart-shaped pretzels at Auntie Anne’s with a coupon. Guests can opt for either an original or cinnamon swirl shaped pretzel. For more information and to get your coupon: https://www.auntieannes.com/heart-shaped-pretzels

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is offering a 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or 6-count chocolate chunk cookies in a heart-shaped container.

Eataly Las Vegas

From a cheese and meat plate that features heart-shaped Robiola Due Latti cheese with rose petals to mini Tiramisu cakes topped with heart-shaped cookies, Eataly Las Vegas has a Valentine’s Day-themed treat to please any taste bud.









Krispy Kreme

You can proclaim your love this Valentine’s Day with conversation heart-themed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

Metro Pizza

Las Vegas favorite Metro Pizza is among restaurants getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit. The eatery is offering a heart-shaped pizza with one regular topping for $21.95.

Mrs. Fields

Those looking to surprise their significant other with a sweet treat can opt for a heart-shaped cookie cake from Mrs. Fields.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.