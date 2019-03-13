Sushi Burger at Sake Rok is new twist on old format

Sure, you could settle for boring old burgers and wings to fuel your viewing of all of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament and March Madness action, but Sake Rok’s new Sushi Burger sounds much more interesting. It’s two furikake crispy rice buns sandwiched around a stack of spicy tuna, avocado, wakame (seaweed), red onions and pickles with Screaming O Sauce and fried shiso and served with furikake fries. It’s $18 through the end of March at Sake Rok in The Park, within cheering distance of T-Mobile Arena.
— Heidi Knapp Rinella