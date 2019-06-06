Sweepstakes Prize cocktail blends sherry and berries

It’s rare to find a cocktail that uses sherry as the base spirit, and that’s what inspired Kitchen at Atomic bar manager Tonia Guffey.

Sweepstakes Prize cocktail (Eugene Dela Cruz)

It’s rare to find a cocktail that uses sherry as the base spirit, and that’s what inspired Kitchen at Atomic bar manager Tonia Guffey. Berries make the Sweepstakes Prize cocktail fresh and bright, while the sherry keeps it from being too sweet. And Carpano gives the drink what Guffey calls a “chocolate luxury.”

Ingredients

■ 1½ ounces Manzanilla Sherry

■ ¾ ounce Carpano Antica Vermouth

■ 2 ounces dry Lambrusco

■ ¾ ounce fresh berry syrup

■ ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

Garnish

■ 3-6 mint leaves

■ Fresh berry

Berry syrup

■ 1 cup strawberries and blackberries or other berries

■ 2 cups water

■ 2 cups super-fine white sugar

Bring it all to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes until berry flavor is vibrant. Strain berries out and cool.

Directions

Combine all ingredients except Lambrusco in a cocktail tin with ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a julep tin or footed beer glass. Top with Lambrusco. Garnish with mint and a fresh berry.