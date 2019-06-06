Sweet deals in Las Vegas for National Doughnut Day

Whether you spell it doughnut or donut, Friday is the day to celebrate these sweet round pastries all across the country.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Walmart is celebrating National Doughnut Day from coast to coast by giving away 1.2 million doughnuts Friday. To get yours, go to the bakery section of a Walmart Supercenter or Neighborhood Market and ask; you can get a free glazed, one per person, while supplies last.

Dunkin Donuts also is celebrating nationwide, offering a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage.

On a local level, Carl’s Donuts at 3170 E. Sunset Road will have extended hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. It’ll be offering $6 dozens (glazed only), a free glazed doughnut with any purchase and a number of giveaways. Carl’s also will introduce five new flavors Friday: maple bacon, s’mores, PB&J, pina colada and matcha.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, which has three locations in the valley, will give a free Pinkbox T-shirt to anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.

And in case you’re wondering how the whole thing started, here’s the scoop: The Salvation Army started the holiday on the first Friday in June 1938 to honor the Donut Lassies who served them to World War I soldiers.

The Salvation Army has continued the tradition; in Southern Nevada, it will give them to veterans services programs and will post its red kettles to collect donations Friday at Carl’s Donuts, Donut Tyme at 4268 W. Charleston Blvd., Dulce Donuts at 701 N. Decatur Blvd., Sunrise Donuts at 6530 S. Decatur Blvd., Friendly Donut House at 856 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson, Master Donuts at 2300 E. Desert Inn Road and Real Donuts at 1811 W. Charleston Blvd.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.