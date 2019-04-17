Sweet tooth? VegeNation tempts with vegan brownie sundae

Adopting a vegan diet means a lifetime of culinary compromises.

Not.

In the right hands, vegan food can be virtually indistinguishable from its animal-sourced counterparts, and such is the case with VegeNation chef/owner Donald Lemperle and his brownie sundae.

Lemperle uses ice cream made with almond milk, coconut milk, agave and vanilla — and cacao for the chocolate version — plus his cherry sauce, mixed berries, a brownie made with coconut flour, coconut oil, organic sugar and organic cacao, whipped coconut cream and an Oreo. It’s a bright mix of flavors and textures, creamy and fruity and chocolaty all at once. One of seven desserts served at the restaurants at 616 E. Carson Ave. in downtown Las Vegas and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, it’s $7.95.

