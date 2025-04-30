77°F
Swig opening its 2nd soda shop in Las Vegas

The exterior of a Swig restaurant, a Utah-based soda chain, is seen in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Menus are posted at the drive-thru of Swig, a Utah-based soda chain, is seen in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 10:06 am
 

A Utah-based soda chain that gained national attention from the Hulu reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is opening its second location in Las Vegas.

According to a social media post from Swig, the company will open its new location at Rainbow Boulevard and Arby Avenue in the southwest Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The soda shop, at 7170 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 100-C, will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Swig’s website says.

Swig’s new location will mark its second in the Las Vegas Valley, as the company this year debuted 1160 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 100.

The company in October received approval by the City of Henderson Planning Commission for a drive-through store at 771 E. Horizon Drive. No opening date has been announced for that location.

San Diego-based fast food chain Jack in the Box announced plans this week to close up to 200 locations as part of a broader strategy to improve long-term finances.

