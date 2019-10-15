Taco Bell beef recalled amid concerns about contamination

Taco Bell seasoned beef has been recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it may be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings.”

A report from the department said that the affected meat was produced by Kenosha Beef International between Sept. 2o and Oct. 4, and was shipped to Taco Bell restaurants across the country.

The department said affected packs of meat are likely sitting in restaurant refrigerators nationwide and urged the restaurants to throw them away.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Dennis Vignieri, president and CEO of Kenosha Beef International, at 262-859-2272, ext. 1205, or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

