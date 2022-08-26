Taco festival to include Dia de Los Muertos altar contest

Tacos meets autos, wrestling meets mariachi, as The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest returns this fall, celebrating El Dia de Los Muertos, at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

(Getty Images)

Tacos meets autos, wrestling meets mariachi, as The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest returns this fall. The event, celebrating El Dia de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead holiday, runs Nov. 4 to 6 at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The event features 25-plus taco vendors, margarita and michelada bars, tequila sampling, carnival rides, a fireworks show, a mechanical bull, Chihuahua beauty contest, lucha libre wrestling, colorful Dia de Los Muertos altars, mariachi bands and other live music, and the 360 Car Show.

To participate in the altar contest, register for free at projecttaco.com. The winner of the altar contest will receive a $200 gift card to Mariana’s Supermarket. Mariachi bands that wish to play in the festival’s mariachi extravaganza may register for free at the same website. Tickets, $12-55, are also purchased at the website.