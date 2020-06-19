Taco spot opens, other restaurants plan special events, discounts

San Diego-based The Taco Stand has opened on Spring Mountain Road, while Capriotti’s introduces wagyu beef, Ike’s announces discount and Lawry’s extends virtual theater.

The Superman, a new item at Ike's Love & Sandwiches. (Ike's Love & Sandwiches)

Carne asada tacos at The Taco Stand. (The Taco Stand)

The Taco Stand opens

San Diego-based The Taco Stand has opened at 3616 W. Spring Mountain Road, serving Tijuana-style tacos such as the specialty carne asada plus varieties including al pastor, which is rotisserie-cooked marinated pork with cilantro, onions, cilantro sauce and pineapple, and nopal, with flame-grilled cactus, melted cheese, cilantro sauce, tomato and avocado. Visit letstaco.com.

Virtual theater at Lawry’s

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, has planned another in its series of virtual murder-mystery dinner-theater productions for 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Las Vegas ’50s Who Dunnit” will include salad with sourdough bread, prime rib with mashed potatoes, gravy and Yorkshire pudding, or Skuna Bay salmon with mashed potatoes and vegetables, and English trifle. It’s $74.20, with meals available for pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Reservations must be made by 6 p.m. Tuesday at atouchofmystery.com.

Ferraro’s explores Lazio

The Lazio region of Italy is the next in the Summer Regional Menu Series at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, through June 27. The cuisine of the region, which is home to Rome, is being represented by such dishes as marinated artichokes with arugula and Parmigiano, bucatini amatriciana and saltimbocca. The four-course menu is $49, and the restaurant is offering half-off select bottles of wine for locals with ID. Ferraro’s also has re-launched its happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, with dishes priced at $4 to $14 and wine specials by the glass or bottle.

Wagyu at Capriotti’s

All valley locations of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop recently introduced premium American wagyu beef, available as a roast beef sandwich, in the Wagyu and Bleu Salad or on a Slaw Be Jo or cheese steak.

Discount, BOGO at Ike’s

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches at 4700 S. Maryland Parkway is offering locals 30 percent off through the end of the month, with local ID. And on Father’s Day Sunday, all sandwiches are buy-one-get-one-free. Ike’s recently introduced The Superman, more than 12 inches long and piled with a pound of turkey, ham, roast beef, pastrami, salami and bacon plus avocado and jack cheese. Intended for sharing, it’s $25.99.

New Pieology pizzas

Pieology Pizzeria, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, has introduced 11 signature summer pizzas including fire-grilled chicken, Hawaiian and Alfredo bacon chicken, and simplified ordering at pieology.com.

