Tacotarian celebrates 4 years with free tacos

Here’s some vegan math: 5 in 4 means 100 eat for free.

Tacotarian, the vegan taco shop, has grown to four stores in Las Vegas and one in San Diego since its founding here in August 2018. On Aug. 22, to celebrate that growth and Tacotarian’s fourth anniversary, each shop in Vegas will offer a free taco to the first 100 people in the door. The stores open at 11 a.m.

Dan and Regina Simmons and Carlos and Kristen Corral, founders and owners of Tacotarian, say that 75 percent of their customers do not identify as vegan or vegetarian; they simply like a good taco.

“The last four years have come with intense highs and lows. Operating a restaurant in today’s reality is tough, so we’re thankful every day that we have such amazing diners that continue to support us and enjoy our food,” the founders said.

Besides more than a dozen tacos, the plant-based Tacotarian menu features antojitos (snacks) and sides, soups and salads, desserts, and plates like enchiladas and a Cali burrito. The online Tacotarian taco meter currently reads more than 100,000 tacos served.

