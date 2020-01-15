Tacotarian says Giant Taco is largest vegan one ‘in the universe’

Giant Taco at Tacotarian. (Paulo Balos)

This is, without question, a giant vegan taco.

Whether it’s the largest vegan taco in the universe, as Tacotarian claims, remains to be seen. (If we aren’t sure there isn’t intelligent life on other planets, how do we know they don’t have gargantuan vegan tacos?) At any rate, Tacotarian, which recently opened a second location in the Arts District, introduced the Giant Taco as a monthly special in November.

Response was so strong they’ve made it a regular menu item. It’s 14 inches long and 7 inches high and it’s stuffed with french fries, choice of plant-based “meat,” lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and crema, $11.95. Tacotarian’s Arts District spot is at 1139 S. Casino Center Blvd.; the original is at 6135 S. Fort Apache Road.

