Take your own ‘Squid Game’ challenge at this local bakery

A Las Vegas bakery is making the popular candy from the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”

Jo's Malasadas Cafe and Bakery makes the dalgona cookies that went viral after "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas bakery makes cookies from ‘Squid Game’ (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jo’s Malasadas (6370 W Flamingo Rd #20), which specializes in Hawaiian-style doughnuts and pretty desserts, started making the viral treats three weeks ago.

The dalgona candies are imprinted with a shape that customers can try to free without shattering the entire disc.

While the stakes are not quite as high as in “Squid Game” — where failing to release the shape leads to execution — shattering the treat will lead to a mess of sticky crumbs.

Customers can try to etch the shape out with a toothpick, break up the edges or simply chew their way through.