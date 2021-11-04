77°F
Take your own ‘Squid Game’ challenge at this local bakery

Jo's Malasadas Cafe and Bakery makes the dalgona cookies that went viral after "Squid Game" premiered on Netflix. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 5:50 am
 
Updated November 4, 2021 - 12:37 pm
Las Vegas bakery makes cookies from ‘Squid Game’ (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas bakery is making the popular candy from the Netflix hit “Squid Game.”

Jo’s Malasadas (6370 W Flamingo Rd #20), which specializes in Hawaiian-style doughnuts and pretty desserts, started making the viral treats three weeks ago.

The dalgona candies are imprinted with a shape that customers can try to free without shattering the entire disc.

While the stakes are not quite as high as in “Squid Game” — where failing to release the shape leads to execution — shattering the treat will lead to a mess of sticky crumbs.

Customers can try to etch the shape out with a toothpick, break up the edges or simply chew their way through.

