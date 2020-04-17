Takeout stakeout: Tivoli Village has choices for entire family

Tivoli Village is seen on the same night that Gov. Sisolak shut down non-essential businesses for 30 days on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. The suspension will take effect at noon on Wednesday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The curbside pickup area at Evel Pie's Tivoli Village pop-up. (Evel Pie)

Grab and go options ready for picup at Echo and Rig (Echo and Rig)

The age-old family debate over what to order for dinner has been raised to a new level in the era of COVID-19. Getting out of the house for some curbside pickup is great, but not quite as much fun when nobody can agree on what to get.

Fortunately, there are pockets of quality restaurants in the valley that allow a hungry family to order from several diverse spots and pick up everything in the same parking lot. This new series will highlight a few.

TODAY’S PICK: TIVOLI VILLAGE

Adjacent to Summerlin and a quick drive from Spring Valley, the outdoor walkways and grass of Tivoli Village are a beautiful place to stretch your legs while out to pick up food. (You can even bring the family dog.) For the best selection, plan your trip for around 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, when Sam Marvin and his team at Echo & Rig will stick around a little late to wait for you and the Evel Pie crew will be preparing to slice their first pizzas of the day. Options there, right now, include fresh butchered meat, pizza and calzones, Mexican cuisine, reheatable meals and sides, pressed juice, beer, wine and cocktails. (Leone Cafe also is planning to begin daily curbside service with a limited menu on Monday. Call for details at 702-684-5853.)

El Dorado Cantina: Tivoli’s relatively new Mexican spot may have the development’s largest curbside menu. From 11 a.m. to midnight daily, most of the regular menu is available, as well as beer, wine, margaritas, and margarita and Paloma kits in various sizes, with different tequila selections. The menu is online, and you order by phone. If you call when you arrive, they’ll walk it out to the car, or you can walk into the restaurant lobby. eldoradocantina.com, 702-333-1112

Evel Pie: When Fremont Street’s Evel Knievel-themed pizzeria closed temporarily, owner Branden Powers arranged to borrow the kitchen of Tivoli’s Ada’s (which is temporarily closed) to offer a taste of its cooking near Summerlin. Service is limited to 60 pizzas per day, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The team starts taking orders at noon each day, online and by phone, and service begins at 4:20 p.m. at a stand outside the restaruant. The menu includes pizzas, meatballs, calzones, salads, appetizers, beer, cider, bottled wine and seltzer. And while prices may appear a little high at first ($24 and up for a pizza), the pies are massive. popup.evelpie.com, 702-840-6460

Echo & Rig: The butcher shop side of the operation has been the main attraction during the shutdown, but Echo & Rig also offers a daily grab-and-go menu, bottles of wine and cocktail kits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Owner Sam Marvin says his team will stick around 15 or 20 minutes later if you ask, which is helpful if you want to pair his offerings with something from the Evel Pie pop-up. Prepared foods include accompaniments that go with butcher shop selections (salads, baked brie, etc.) and reheatable dishes such as lasagna or macaroni and cheese. The food and alcohol menus change daily, and are posted on socail media between 10 and 11 a.m. Order by phone, and call when you get there if you’d like it bought to your car. Walkup orders are limited to four people in the restaurant at once. facebook.com/echoandrig, @echoandrig on Instagram and Twitter, 702-489-3525

Hop Nuts Brewing: While they’re still working out the kinks and hours after opening this week for curbside pickup, the goal here is to be open daily, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Order growlers of your favorite beer, including new releases like Quarantine Juice Hazy Double IPA online or on the phone, and pick them up in person. The one catch is you have to also order a $2 quarter-pound hot dog to accompany it (add chips for an extra dollar, or chips and a cookie for an extra two bucks). hopnutsbrewing.bigcartel.com, 702-749-3232, facebook.com/hopnutsbrewing, @hopnutsbrewing on Twitter and Instagram.

Pressed Juicery: For those seeking nonalcoholic, healthier beverage options, Pressed Juicery is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Place pickup orders via the national website, where you enter your name, address, phone number and email before choosing the pickup option. Prepay is available for those who want their order brought to the car, and walk-ins are allowed, limited to one customer at a time. pressedjuicery.com, 702-333-0609

