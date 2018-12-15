Tartares for many tastes in Las Vegas

You’ve heard of steak tartare, but how about salmon, tomato or carrot?

Bazaar (Jill Paider)

Beauty & Essex Tomato Tartare

The Cosmopolitan’s Japanese restaurant offers what may be the most luxurious seafood tartare in town: toro tarare prepared tableside ($98). The fatty belly of prized bluefin tuna is whisked with sturgeon caviar, quail egg yolk and dashi soy before being finished with freshly shaved black truffle and spread on house-made saikyo miso buns. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-698-2199, zumarestaurant.com

Bazaar Meat

Jose Andres may focus on meats at this SLS restaurant, but he offers a tartare for every taste. In addition to traditional beef ($32), the menu includes a salmon version served over avocado mousse ($24) and a tomato tartare (pictured, $26) with balsamic, olive oil, cucumber and black olives. SLS Las Vegas, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-761-7610, slslasvegas.com

NoMad

The new NoMad Hotel has a pair of great tartares in its two dining venues. NoMad Restaurant offers a classic steak version prepared at your table ($26), while NoMad Bar gives you the chance to try chef Daniel Humm’s signature carrot tartare (pictured, $15) originally served at New York’s Eleven Madison Park. NoMad Las Vegas, 3772 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 833-706-6623, nomadlasvegas.com

Beauty & Essex

Chris Santos offer a vegetarian-friendly treat to rival the town’s best steak tartares with his bite-size tomato tartare ($14). Unfortunately for vegans, the dish does include quail egg and Parmesan cheese. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-737-0707, beautyandessex.com/las-vegas

Tableau

This oft-overlooked three-meal restaurant adjacent to Wynn’s exclusive Tower Suites pulls out all the stops on its truffled beef tartare ($26). It’s a mixture of chopped steak, aged Parmesan, mushrooms, truffle aioli, pine nuts and roasted tomatoes. Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-3330, wynnlasvegas.com

