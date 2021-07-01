87°F
Food

‘Taste of Allegiant Stadium’ serves up food, drink offerings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 10:01 pm
 
Former NFL football player Charles Woodson talks with a guest when he promotes his "Intercept" wine during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Holsteins chef Thomas Rippe, right, is ready to serve during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Michelle Belfrey, left, and her fianc Lahvonne Fields, right, both from Las Vegas, pose for a photo during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim of Silver & Black Hospitality serves a cocktail, Bloody Fist Mary, during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
The Boulevard's tempura lobster tails are served during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guests enjoy foods and drinks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tastes of Nation's carne asada torta burgers are served during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guests enjoy foods and drinks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Former NFL football player Charles Woodson drinks a glass of wine while promoting his "Intercept "wine at an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guests enjoy foods and drinks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Las Vegas Raiders President Marc Badain speaks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guests including Michelle Belfrey, left, and her fiance Lahvonne Fields, right, both from Las Vegas, applaud when officials speak during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Guests enjoy foods and drinks during an event of food and beverage experience at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Restaurants that will be serving food at Allegiant Stadium starting with the Illenium concert Saturday provided a tasting of their wares at a media event Wednesday.

Among them: a barbecued pork burrito from BBQ Mexicana, the Gold Standard Burger from Holsteins, the Raider Burger from Fukuburger and cocktails from Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.

