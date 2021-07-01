‘Taste of Allegiant Stadium’ serves up food, drink offerings
Restaurants that will be serving food at Allegiant Stadium starting with the Illenium concert Saturday provided a tasting of their wares at a media event Wednesday.
Among them: a barbecued pork burrito from BBQ Mexicana, the Gold Standard Burger from Holsteins, the Raider Burger from Fukuburger and cocktails from Modern Mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.