Taste of the Town readers find instant coffee in Las Vegas

Taste of the Town readers clearly like their Italian sausage , and they have a number of suggestions for Betty Davis, who’s looking for an exceptional version, like she used to get at Montesano’s.

May 9, 2018

For Morgan Blakely, who’s looking for instant coffee “that actually tastes like coffee,” fellow Taste of the Town readers have a few suggestions.

Bob Holzlohner recommended Nescafe Classico, adding, “it’s my wife’s and my go-to instant when we do not want to fire up the drip coffeemaker.” Jim Guynup also recommended Nescafe Classico, with the advice to get it at Family Dollar at 6150 W. Tropicana Ave., which charges $1 for seven packets.

Ann Brown, a self-professed “coffee snob,” recommended Starbucks’ Via instant coffee in various flavors. And Alan Van Ees recommends mixing 1 level teaspoon of Maxwell House Instant with 1/3 teaspoon of Nescafe Classico Dark Instant. He also suggests keeping larger jars refrigerated and distributing the coffee into smaller jars for regular use.

For Billy Duke, who’s looking for Meadow Gold small-curd cottage cheese, Jeri Oliver said she contacted parent company Dean Foods, who said it’s still available at Walmart stores at 8060 W. Tropical Parkway (which she bought out) and 5198 Boulder Highway, Walgreens on the Strip and Mariana’s Supermarket at 574 N. Eastern Ave.

More reader requests

John Hall is looking for Honeycup Mustard.

Gail Simon is looking for Cafe Bustelo instant coffee, preferably in North Las Vegas.

Eileen Taylor is looking for Wunderbar Bologna, which she used to get at Walmart or Albertsons.

Victoria Willson is looking for three-packs of Rhodes frozen bread dough, which she used to get at Smith’s and Albertsons.

And Phil Pfeifer still is looking for restaurants that serve whole-wheat pizza, preferably in the northern or western parts of the valley.

Readers?

Danny Venditti and Michele Bonelli recommended Cugino’s Italian Deli at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway, with Bonelli adding that Cugino’s makes its own hot, sweet, sweet with fennel and parsley and cheese varieties. Ann Brown said it’s made fresh daily at Siena Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave. Phil Mlynek said it’s made in-house at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. And the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., said they make Italian sausage and other varieties.

For Dorothea Tannenbaum, Brown said she has found cinnamon chips for baking at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Blvd., but usually in the fall. “They have the best baking section in town,” she added.

For those looking for Thomas’ Toast-R-Cakes corn muffins, Dolores Norelli emailed that she found a similar item in the corn muffin tops at Great Buns Bakery, 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

Katherine Rowley is looking for Sobe Lifewater in the Strawberry Dragonfruit flavor.

Joe Michael is looking for fresh or frozen veal patties, which he used to get at Glazier’s.

Joan Bruno is looking for a local source for Virginia Dare pure anise oil.

Morgan Blakely is looking for instant coffee, in regular or decaf, “that actually tastes like coffee,” adding, “most don’t even smell like coffee when you open the jar.”

And Norelli wonders if anyone knows if the Chinese restaurant that was in Palace Station about five years ago has relocated.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.