Taste of the Town readers find sausages in Las Vegas

Taste of the Town readers clearly like their Italian sausage, and they have a number of suggestions for Betty Davis, who’s looking for an exceptional version, like she used to get at Montesano’s.

Danny Venditti and Michele Bonelli recommended Cugino’s Italian Deli at 4550 S. Maryland Parkway, with Bonelli adding that Cugino’s makes its own hot, sweet, sweet with fennel and parsley and cheese varieties. Ann Brown said it’s made fresh daily at Siena Deli, 9500 W. Sahara Ave. Phil Mlynek said it’s made in-house at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. And the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., said they make Italian sausage and other varieties.

For Dorothea Tannenbaum, Brown said she has found cinnamon chips for baking at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Blvd., but usually in the fall. “They have the best baking section in town,” she added.

For those looking for Thomas’ Toast-R-Cakes corn muffins, Dolores Norelli emailed that she found a similar item in the corn muffin tops at Great Buns Bakery, 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

Katherine Rowley is looking for Sobe Lifewater in the Strawberry Dragonfruit flavor.

Joe Michael is looking for fresh or frozen veal patties, which he used to get at Glazier’s.

Joan Bruno is looking for a local source for Virginia Dare pure anise oil.

Morgan Blakely is looking for instant coffee, in regular or decaf, “that actually tastes like coffee,” adding, “most don’t even smell like coffee when you open the jar.”

And Norelli wonders if anyone knows if the Chinese restaurant that was in Palace Station about five years ago has relocated.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.