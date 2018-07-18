Food

Taste of the Town readers locate hard-to-find foods in Las Vegas

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2018 - 10:32 am
 
Updated August 22, 2018 - 11:00 am

Aug. 22. 2018

Mike Mas is looking for tender fried chicken livers at a restaurant other than Cracker Barrel, and as usual, Taste of the Town readers have suggestions.

Tom Busse said the best liver is served at Jerry’s Favorite Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget. Marcie Yarnall said that at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in Downtown Summerlin (and at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip) they’re served with caramelized onions. Ann Brown also recommended Blue Ribbon, as well as Sunny’s Chicken & Fish at 865 N. Lamb Blvd. and Bob Taylor’s Ranch House at 6250 Rio Vista St. Jackie Bauer said they’re available as a special every Thursday at Ichabod’s Lounge at 3300 E. Flamingo Road. And Donna Andress suggested Golden Corral, which has outlets at 1455 S. Lamb Blvd. and 1445 W. Sunset Road in Henderson.

For Bob Elsasser, who’s looking for Lan Chi Chili Paste with garlic, Susan Montague said it’s available from various online sources, at a range of prices.

For Lillian Czuba, Eric Yaillen said Dietz & Watson hot dogs are available at Albertsons at 8410 Farm Road.

More on Hebrew National Salami: Yaillen said the whole chubs aren’t available at all Costco locations.

More reader requests

Mary Elway is looking for the boxes of frozen ravioli she used to get at Glazier’s.

Nancy Karn is looking for pickled asparagus spears.

Vickie Rossin is looking for a local restaurant that makes Dutch pancakes.

David Wilgar is looking for fish and chips made with halibut.

And David Whalen is looking for Villa brand hot Louisiana sausage, which he used to get at Walmart at 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. and has occasionally found at Walmart at 6151 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Readers?

Aug. 15, 2018

Today brings good news for Ira Razon of Lompoc, California. He’s looking for a Southern Nevada source for the Hebrew National whole 12-ounce beef salamis he’s been sending his mom, who used to get them at Smith’s and Albertsons. Van and Karen Bohrer emailed that that size is available at Smart & Final. And the Bohrers and Steve Vinik said 16-ounce logs are available at Costco.

And for Joan McMaken, who’s looking for a local source for the Casper’s Hot Dogs she used to get at Costco, the Bohrers said the only alternative is sparsausage.com (510-614-8100), or stores in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Attention chileheads: It’s Hatch chile season, and Sprouts Farmers Market will be roasting them at three of its local stores from Saturday through Sept. 1. Roasting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, while supplies last. They’ll be roasted at the Sprouts stores at 4020 S. Rainbow Blvd., 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 635 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Sprouts also has announced that its new store at 1140 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. will open at 7 a.m. Aug. 22, with 20 percent off the initial total purchase for the first 200 shoppers, plus muffin and coffee samples for everybody in line (expected to start at 6 a.m.) and more.

More reader requests

John Garber is looking for Grillin’ Pickles.

Maureen Clarkin is looking for Krusteaz frozen waffles, which she used to get at Smith’s.

Lillian Czuba is looking for Dietz & Watson hot dogs, which she used to get at Vons.

And Margaret Sazar is looking for lemon pie filling in a can, which she used to get at Smith’s.

Readers?

Aug. 8, 2018

Mady Shapiro is looking for a very specific item, and Taste of the Town readers managed to spot it. Barbara Metzger and CeCi Schreiber said she can find Gold’s Prepared Horseradish and Beets (as well as Gold’s regular horseradish) in the Kosher Experience section at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. And, just in case she’s willing to try an alternative, Danielle Hook, who works at Albertsons at 4800 Blue Diamond Road, said the store carries Silver Spring brand beet horseradish.

For Bill Chavera, Ron Lutz at The Butcher Block said he can order monkfish at any time. The Butcher Block has three stores in the valley.

For Noel Newman, who’s looking for a store that carries lamb riblets, for use in making spaghetti sauce, Tony Costanza reported finding them at the Walmart Supercenter at 5198 Boulder Highway.

For Shannon Merrill, who’s looking for a local source for Tony Roma’s barbecue sauce, Billy Bates reported finding it — and sometimes Tony Roma’s ribs — at the same Walmart Supercenter.

And for Marti Munns, Lisa Armstrong said Silva products, including regular and hot linguica, are available at Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.; there’s another Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

More reader requests

Bates is looking for a local source for breaded Rocky Mountain oysters.

Doug Pushard is looking for fish stock.

Vern Padgett is looking for fresh angel hair pasta.

Bob Mikeworth is looking for krumkake cones, “for stuffing with Christmas goodness.”

Peggy Luerssen is looking for the Stouffer’s Seasoning Wraps she’s seen on TV.

And Deborah Sizemore asks,” Are we ever going to see Bob Evans Sausage in Las Vegas again?” Albertsons carried it, but stopped.

Readers?

Aug. 1, 2018

Dolly Terrien is looking for canned tiny shrimp, which she uses to make shrimp salad, and readers have found a few sources.

Ann Brown said Chicken of the Sea brand is available at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road. Cheryl Paychl found it at Target at 9725 S. Eastern Ave., and Joyce Plumer found it at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

For Sharon Lowenstein, who’s looking for restaurants that serve duck a l’orange or similar dishes, Mike Mas said it’s the Tuesday night special at Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas. He added that Todd’s Unique at 4350 E. Sunset Road serves duck breast with pomegranate red wine sauce, and Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort serves crispy duck and waffles.

More reader requests

Mas is looking for tender fried chicken livers at a restaurant other than Cracker Barrel.

Steve Vinik and friends are looking for Hebrew National knockwurst, which they used to get at Glazier’s and Albertsons.

Jill Peterson is looking for pimento cheese and a bakery that sells gluten-free products, preferably in the north central or northwest part of the valley.

Ira Razon of Lompoc, California, who’s been sending his mom in Las Vegas Hebrew National whole 12-ounce beef salamis, is looking for a local source. She used to get them at Smith’s and Albertsons.

Marinus Baadsgaard is looking for a local restaurant that serves fresh scones and sausage gravy over hash browns for breakfast.

And Jae Markham is wondering whether readers know if the owners of Chinese Express II, which used to be at Palace Station (and which Markham said served the best duck the family ever had) have opened elsewhere.

Readers?

July 25, 2018

I understand why Keith Hunsaker is looking for rhubarb pie without strawberries, because the herbaceous plant has a delectably tart flavor that deserves its own showcase. And his fellow Taste of the Town readers know where he can find it.

Ann Brown, Diane Lui and Judy Baker said rhubarb pie is available at Marie Callender’s, which has three locations in the valley. Lui said it’s also available at Southwest Diner at 761 Nevada Highway in Boulder City.

For Helene Lonick of Mesquite, who’s looking for Chris & Pitts’ barbecue sauce, Mary Bustos reported spotting it at 99 Cents Only stores.

For Pat and Jennifer Fautt, Danny Calico said DiNapoli tomatoes are available at the International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

For Don Brinda, who’s looking for pierogies filled with sauerkraut and/or cottage cheese, Mike Mas and Marilyn Papas recommended the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

And for Jack Wiseman, who’s looking for long hot dog buns to go with Costco’s 8-inch hot dogs, Judy Moore recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

Calico is looking for U-Bet chocolate flavored syrup, which he used to get at Glazier’s.

David Christiansen is looking for gyros served with red sauce, which he’s had in Utah.

Noel Newman is looking for a local market that sells lamb riblets, for use in spaghetti sauce.

Joan McMaken is looking for a local source for Casper’s Hot Dogs, which she used to get at Costco.

Carol Fahler is looking for Mrs. T’s mini-pierogies.

And Marty Auerbach is looking for frozen six-packs of bialys from Ray’s New York Bagels, called What’s a Bialy? and which he had found at Glazier’s.

Readers?

July 18, 2018

Taste of the town readers have a few suggestions for Henry Moss, who’s looking for molasses cookies. Jeralyn Elsasser reported finding soft iced molasses cookies by Archway at Vons at 7405 S. Durango Drive, and added, “as good as my homemade ones, and they taste fresh-baked if warmed in the oven at 275 degrees for 5 minutes.” Tom Willeman suggested Walgreens. And Morgan Blakeley said the Totally Maple Pecan Muffins by Lucky Spoon Bakery that she found at Smith’s are “like fat little cookies” and taste like they contain molasses. And they’re vegan and gluten-free.

For Barbara Metzger, who’s looking for Peter Luger steak sauce, Marc Greenberg emailed that it’s available at The Butcher Block, which is at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., 6440 N. Durango Drive and 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

For Joy Kelpis, The Butcher Block owner Ron Lutz said he carries fresh pork hocks.

For Victoria Willson, who’s looking for three-packs of Rhodes frozen bread dough, Karen Kevick reported finding them at Smith’s at 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Kevick is looking for chestnuts, in jars or vacuum-packed.

Mady Shapiro is looking for Gold’s Prepared Horseradish and Beets, or another brand.

Fred Dungan of St. George, Utah, is looking for a Las Vegas source for tasso ham.

Mike Cohen is looking for a local source for Perdue chicken.

And Beth Sattler is looking for a local source for Drake’s Devil Dogs, noting, “now they even come in fudge-covered cake and are delicious.”

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like