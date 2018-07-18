Taste of the Town readers locate hard-to-find goods in Las Vegas

Taste of the town readers have a few suggestions for Henry Moss, who’s looking for molasses cookies.

Aug. 8, 2018

Mady Shapiro is looking for a very specific item, and Taste of the Town readers managed to spot it. Barbara Metzger and CeCi Schreiber said she can find Gold’s Prepared Horseradish and Beets (as well as Gold’s regular horseradish) in the Kosher Experience section at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. And, just in case she’s willing to try an alternative, Danielle Hook, who works at Albertsons at 4800 Blue Diamond Road, said the store carries Silver Spring brand beet horseradish.

For Bill Chavera, Ron Lutz at The Butcher Block said he can order monkfish at any time. The Butcher Block has three stores in the valley.

For Noel Newman, who’s looking for a store that carries lamb riblets, for use in making spaghetti sauce, Tony Costanza reported finding them at the Walmart Supercenter at 5198 Boulder Highway.

For Shannon Merrill, who’s looking for a local source for Tony Roma’s barbecue sauce, Billy Bates reported finding it — and sometimes Tony Roma’s ribs — at the same Walmart Supercenter.

And for Marti Munns, Lisa Armstrong said Silva products, including regular and hot linguica, are available at Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.; there’s another Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson.

More reader requests

Bates is looking for a local source for breaded Rocky Mountain oysters.

Doug Pushard is looking for fish stock.

Vern Padgett is looking for fresh angel hair pasta.

Bob Mikeworth is looking for krumkake cones, “for stuffing with Christmas goodness.”

Peggy Luerssen is looking for the Stouffer’s Seasoning Wraps she’s seen on TV.

And Deborah Sizemore asks,” Are we ever going to see Bob Evans Sausage in Las Vegas again?” Albertsons carried it, but stopped.

Aug. 1, 2018

Dolly Terrien is looking for canned tiny shrimp, which she uses to make shrimp salad, and readers have found a few sources.

Ann Brown said Chicken of the Sea brand is available at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road. Cheryl Paychl found it at Target at 9725 S. Eastern Ave., and Joyce Plumer found it at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

For Sharon Lowenstein, who’s looking for restaurants that serve duck a l’orange or similar dishes, Mike Mas said it’s the Tuesday night special at Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas. He added that Todd’s Unique at 4350 E. Sunset Road serves duck breast with pomegranate red wine sauce, and Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort serves crispy duck and waffles.

More reader requests

Mas is looking for tender fried chicken livers at a restaurant other than Cracker Barrel.

Steve Vinik and friends are looking for Hebrew National knockwurst, which they used to get at Glazier’s and Albertsons.

Jill Peterson is looking for pimento cheese and a bakery that sells gluten-free products, preferably in the north central or northwest part of the valley.

Ira Razon of Lompoc, California, who’s been sending his mom in Las Vegas Hebrew National whole 12-ounce beef salamis, is looking for a local source. She used to get them at Smith’s and Albertsons.

Marinus Baadsgaard is looking for a local restaurant that serves fresh scones and sausage gravy over hash browns for breakfast.

And Jae Markham is wondering whether readers know if the owners of Chinese Express II, which used to be at Palace Station (and which Markham said served the best duck the family ever had) have opened elsewhere.

July 25, 2018

I understand why Keith Hunsaker is looking for rhubarb pie without strawberries, because the herbaceous plant has a delectably tart flavor that deserves its own showcase. And his fellow Taste of the Town readers know where he can find it.

Ann Brown, Diane Lui and Judy Baker said rhubarb pie is available at Marie Callender’s, which has three locations in the valley. Lui said it’s also available at Southwest Diner at 761 Nevada Highway in Boulder City.

For Helene Lonick of Mesquite, who’s looking for Chris & Pitts’ barbecue sauce, Mary Bustos reported spotting it at 99 Cents Only stores.

For Pat and Jennifer Fautt, Danny Calico said DiNapoli tomatoes are available at the International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd.

For Don Brinda, who’s looking for pierogies filled with sauerkraut and/or cottage cheese, Mike Mas and Marilyn Papas recommended the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

And for Jack Wiseman, who’s looking for long hot dog buns to go with Costco’s 8-inch hot dogs, Judy Moore recommended Great Buns Bakery at 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

More reader requests

Calico is looking for U-Bet chocolate flavored syrup, which he used to get at Glazier’s.

David Christiansen is looking for gyros served with red sauce, which he’s had in Utah.

Noel Newman is looking for a local market that sells lamb riblets, for use in spaghetti sauce.

Joan McMaken is looking for a local source for Casper’s Hot Dogs, which she used to get at Costco.

Carol Fahler is looking for Mrs. T’s mini-pierogies.

And Marty Auerbach is looking for frozen six-packs of bialys from Ray’s New York Bagels, called What’s a Bialy? and which he had found at Glazier’s.

July 18, 2018

Taste of the town readers have a few suggestions for Henry Moss, who’s looking for molasses cookies. Jeralyn Elsasser reported finding soft iced molasses cookies by Archway at Vons at 7405 S. Durango Drive, and added, “as good as my homemade ones, and they taste fresh-baked if warmed in the oven at 275 degrees for 5 minutes.” Tom Willeman suggested Walgreens. And Morgan Blakeley said the Totally Maple Pecan Muffins by Lucky Spoon Bakery that she found at Smith’s are “like fat little cookies” and taste like they contain molasses. And they’re vegan and gluten-free.

For Barbara Metzger, who’s looking for Peter Luger steak sauce, Marc Greenberg emailed that it’s available at The Butcher Block, which is at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., 6440 N. Durango Drive and 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

For Joy Kelpis, The Butcher Block owner Ron Lutz said he carries fresh pork hocks.

For Victoria Willson, who’s looking for three-packs of Rhodes frozen bread dough, Karen Kevick reported finding them at Smith’s at 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Kevick is looking for chestnuts, in jars or vacuum-packed.

Mady Shapiro is looking for Gold’s Prepared Horseradish and Beets, or another brand.

Fred Dungan of St. George, Utah, is looking for a Las Vegas source for tasso ham.

Mike Cohen is looking for a local source for Perdue chicken.

And Beth Sattler is looking for a local source for Drake’s Devil Dogs, noting, “now they even come in fudge-covered cake and are delicious.”

