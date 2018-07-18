Taste of the Town readers locate molasses cookies in Las Vegas

Taste of the town readers have a few suggestions for Henry Moss, who’s looking for molasses cookies.

Molasses cookies fresh baked and sprinkled with sugar. Shot on a white plate with a blue and white gingham background.

Taste of the town readers have a few suggestions for Henry Moss, who’s looking for molasses cookies. Jeralyn Elsasser reported finding soft iced molasses cookies by Archway at Vons at 7405 S. Durango Drive, and added, “as good as my homemade ones, and they taste fresh-baked if warmed in the oven at 275 degrees for 5 minutes.” Tom Willeman suggested Walgreens. And Morgan Blakeley said the Totally Maple Pecan Muffins by Lucky Spoon Bakery that she found at Smith’s are “like fat little cookies” and taste like they contain molasses. And they’re vegan and gluten-free.

For Barbara Metzger, who’s looking for Peter Luger steak sauce, Marc Greenberg emailed that it’s available at The Butcher Block, which is at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., 6440 N. Durango Drive and 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

For Joy Kelpis, The Butcher Block owner Ron Lutz said he carries fresh pork hocks.

For Victoria Willson, who’s looking for three-packs of Rhodes frozen bread dough, Karen Kevick reported finding them at Smith’s at 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Kevick is looking for chestnuts, in jars or vacuum-packed.

Mady Shapiro is looking for Gold’s Prepared Horseradish and Beets, or another brand.

Fred Dungan of St. George, Utah, is looking for a Las Vegas source for tasso ham.

Mike Cohen is looking for a local source for Perdue chicken.

And Beth Sattler is looking for a local source for Drake’s Devil Dogs, noting, “now they even come in fudge-covered cake and are delicious.”

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.