Taste of the Town readers offer advice on foods in Las Vegas Valley

No luck, unfortunately, for Marty Auerbach, who like a lot of readers is looking for an item he used to get at the former Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

In Auerbach's case it's frozen six-packs of bialys from Ray's New York Bagels, called What's a Bialy? But his fellow Taste of the Town readers have a few other suggestions, in different parts of the valley.

Ann Brown recommended the Bagel Cafe at 301 N. Buffalo Drive, where she said they’re baked fresh daily, and its sister restaurant, the Del Mar Deli at the South Point. And Jan Visser recommended Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, where he said they’re available on weekends. He suggests ordering ahead since their numbers are limited and “the early bird catches the bialy.”

And for Doug Pushard, who’s looking for fish stock, Don Woods reported finding Bar Harbor brand at Whole Foods Market at 8855 W. Charleston Blvd., and Visser recommended Better Than Bouillon, which he has found sporadically at various local stores.

More reader requests

JoAnn Ebright is looking for pinwheel sausage, which she used to get at Glazier’s, preferably on the east side of the valley.

Natalie A. Smith is looking for frozen escargots in garlic butter sauce, which she used to get at Glazier’s.

Richard Gisi is looking for canned escargot, preferably medium size.

Carol Jenkins is looking for fresh or frozen Italian green beans, which she used to get at Albertsons, and a restaurant that serves lake perch.

And Sheila Gerstenzang is looking for a local restaurant that serves bitterballen, Dutch meat-based snacks she’s had in the Netherlands and on a cruise ship.

Readers?

