Taste of the Town readers spot hard-to-find foods in Las Vegas

Sep. 19, 2018

Margaret Sazar is looking for lemon pie filling in a can, which she used to get at Smith’s. And sure enough, fellow Taste of the Town readers have found it. Ann Brown spotted it at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Drive and Lovina Rebman suggested 99 Cents Only stores, adding, “the one in Boulder City has lemon, apple, chocolate and more and you can’t beat the price. Quality is good.”

For Vern Padgett, who’s looking for fresh angel-hair pasta, Brown suggested The Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, and Jan Visser recommended Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

More on pimento cheese: W.D. Davenport Jr., who doesn’t like the Price’s brand sold in local stores, suggests combining a half-pound each of sharp and medium cheddar with three jars of pimentos, drained and chopped, and mayonnaise, salt and pepper until it’s the desired consistency and flavor.

Foodie news: The Farmers and Makers Market has returned to Tivoli Village, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

More reader requests

Davenport is looking for fried green tomatoes from a restaurant other than Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, and fresh green tomatoes. He’s also looking for a local restaurant that serves turtle soup.

Betty Smith is looking for Juanita’s Tortilla Chips, preferably in the Henderson area.

Dean Bucceri is looking for Sabrett natural-casing hot dogs in any size.

Jeff Chadwell is looking for a local source for Hydrox cookies.

Sheila Figarsky is looking for Friendship brand farmer cheese.

And Richard Buhler is looking for a local source for dried soybeans.

Readers?

