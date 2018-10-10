Taste of the Town readers spot hard-to-find items in Las Vegas

Fried green tomatoes are a delicious specialty item not widely available in Las Vegas restaurants, but readers have spotted them for W.D. Davenport Jr.

Nov. 7, 2018

We had a jumbo response to the request for jumbo eggs from Taste of the Town reader Sadie J. Hockenhull — and it illustrates that the stores in a chain don’t always have the same things.

Clara Meamber found them at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. and Sandy King at Vons at 6450 Sky Pointe Drive, and both said Walmart doesn’t carry them. However, Jim Smith said he gets them at the Walmart Supercenter at 540 Marks St. in Henderson. Mike Mas, Jan Visser, Carol Wolford and Bev Greer said they find them at Trader Joe’s. Tami Whiteleather bought some at Albertsons at 5500 Boulder Highway, and Danielle Hook of Albertsons at 4800 Blue Diamond Road said her store carries them as well.

For Jane Karadbil, who’s looking for deep-fried turkeys, Susan Bognarski said the Summerlin location of Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen at 1220 N. Town Center Drive is taking orders, and Jeff Sauer spotted Butterball deep-fried turkey breasts at Sam’s Club at 8080 W. Tropical Parkway.

For Robert Johnson, who’s looking for an orange-pineapple-flavored soft drink called Cactus Cooler, Katherine Rettke found it at Smart & Final at 3750 E. Flamingo Road, and Christine Ingram at the Walmart Supercenter at 2310 E. Serene Ave.

More reader requests

David Naefke is looking for Norwegian foods, such as lefse.

Tricia Millwood is looking for House of Herbs molasses and Yuengling beer.

Bob Ranfone is looking for the Idaho French Fries he’s seen advertised on TV.

Allen Johnson is looking for “fresh — I mean really fresh” — olive oil.

And Pete Sterenberg of Bullhead City, Arizona, is looking for a good Italian deli in the Henderson area — one that carries imported cheeses and meats.

Readers?

Oct. 31, 2018

Taste of the Town readers still are looking for products they used to get at the now-closed Glazier’s Food Marketplace — like the frozen ravioli Mary Elway is seeking.

Phyllis Reggio said Pastosa ravioli is available at The Butcher Block, which has three locations around the valley. The Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 W. Eastern Ave., said they carry Pastosa as well. And Ann Brown recommended Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

For Shannon Irving, William Isaac recommended the garlic noodles at Fu at the Hard Rock Hotel, adding that they’re on the appetizer menu for dinner, but the restaurant will make them at lunch upon request.

For Jeff Chadwell, Shea Squires said Pibb Xtra is available only online or in the fountain at Del Taco locations.

More on chestnuts: Joyce Winters of Williams-Sonoma and Mike Mas said vacuum-packed nuts are available at the company’s stores at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Rampart Commons, 1001 S. Rampart Blvd.

More on Italian beef: Mas said Lou Malnati’s website, tastesofchicago.com, will ship it.

More reader requests

Jane Karadbil is looking for a local source for deep-fried turkeys.

Angie Galli is looking for Kraft Roka Blue Cheese Spread and Pimento Spread in 5-ounce glass jars.

Pete Chisteckoff, who said he is new to Las Vegas, is looking for a Chinese restaurant that serves almond duck and gau gee, crispy Hawaiian-style wontons.

And Joan McMaken is looking for frozen creme brulee in individual bowls, which she used to find at several local supermarkets.

Readers?

Oct. 24, 2018

Good news for Richard Gisi, who’s looking for canned escargot: Allen Asch emailed that he buys them at International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. And the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., said they have extra-large size in cans that contain two dozen, but not the medium Gisi is looking for.

For Nanette Shahbaz, who’s looking for the authentic bread and gravy for making Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, Terry Healy and Joe Pal recommended portillos.com, and Pal said the company has storefronts in Southern California and the Phoenix area.

Billy Duke and Ann Brown said Betty Smith can find Juanita’s tortilla chips at Winco, which is at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson and 1601 N. Decatur Blvd., and Danielle Hook said they’re at Albertsons at 4800 Blue Diamond Road.

More on chestnuts: Yvette Harris spotted two varieties of vacuum-packed nuts at Whole Foods Market and Cathy Bourne found them at International Marketplace, plus “nice and firm” fresh ones at Greenland Supermarket, 6850 W. Spring Mountain Road.

More on Dorot frozen herb cubes: William Raley said grilled onion and crushed ginger flavors are available at Albertsons at 1940 Village Center Circle, 1650 N. Buffalo Drive, 2550 S. Fort Apache Road and 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd.

More reader requests

Rose Mudrick is looking for a local source for Bick’s garlic pickles.

Sadie J. Hockenhull is looking for a local store that carries jumbo eggs.

Anthony Pappagallo is looking for three-packs of Bridgford frozen bread dough.

Randy Gould is looking for Chi-Chi’s salsa.

And Mary Zordani is looking for a good coffeecake, made with yeast dough.

Readers?

Oct. 17, 2018

It appears there are a lot of fans of pickled asparagus out there, because several Taste of the Town readers spotted it for Nancy Karn.

Ann Brown found it at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave., Barb Roth and Pat Fautt found it at Costco at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive, and Cynthia Martin of the IFA Country Store at 3176 W. Martin Ave. said they carry it as well.

For Vicki Rosin, Kristi McNutt, Linda Beck and Brown said Dutch pancakes are served at the Original Pancake House, 4170 S. Fort Apache Road.

For JoAnn Ebright, Danny Calico said pinwheel sausages are available, in hot and mild, at Siena Deli (and he said he always calls ahead to ensure they have them before making the trip).

For Sheila Figarsky, who’s looking for Friendship Farmer Cheese, Boguslawa Boduch emailed that it’s available at the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd.

More reader requests

McNutt is looking for Johnsonville chicken chipotle sausage, which she used to get at Smith’s.

Karen Kelso is looking for Claussen’s bread and butter pickle chips and Tony Roma’s barbecue sauce (a reader recently recommended Walmart, but she could not find it there).

Shannon Irving is looking for a place that serves good garlic noodles.

And Richard Rosenheim, a fan of the now-closed Triple Play, is looking for a great, reasonably priced half-pound burger, adding, “Please, no chains or these overpriced places that seem to be popping up in all the casinos.”

Readers?

Oct. 10, 2018

Ann Brown and Barbara Sambrano recommended Hash House A Go Go, which has five locations in the valley, and Brown also recommended The Hush Puppy Restaurant, which is at 7185 W. Charleston Blvd. and 1820 N. Nellis Blvd. And Len Granick recommended LoLo’s Chicken & Waffles at 2040 N. Rainbow Blvd.

For Fran Ernest, Brown said she can find Dennison’s No Beans Chili Con Carne at the Walmart Supercenter at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road.

And for Lana Reich, Cindy Pitochelli recommended Dorot’s frozen herb cubes from Trader Joe’s, adding that she’s seen garlic, basil and cilantro.

More on bialys: Helene Golston and Penny Goldin both recommended Life’s a Bagel at 2223 N. Rampart Blvd.

More reader requests

Jeff Chadwell is looking for a local source for Pibb Extra in bottles or cans.

Don Berman is looking for a local restaurant that serves seafood gumbo made without sausage.

Arthur Richard Ward is looking for a local source for pineapple/yellow-meat watermelons.

Elaine Irwin is looking for small, delicately cooked frog legs, sometimes called roadhouse style.

And Walter J. Wolak is looking for a reliable source for honey-roasted crunchy-style peanut butter in either 16-ounce or 48-ounce containers, adding, “nearly all of the peanut butter manufacturers make this type, but rarely can you find it on store shelves,” although creamy honey-roasted is readily available.

Readers?

