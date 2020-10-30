51°F
Food

Tastes of freedom: Food and drink specials for voters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 5:46 am
 

Participation in democracy is, of course, its own reward. That doesn’t mean you can’t collect on one of the added perks these local establishments are offering to those who cast their ballot.

Border Grill – Chef Mike Minor is offering two versions of his special Votadita Tacos to reward you for voting: one blue, the other red. Get one for free by showing your “I Voted” sticker or a selfie from the polling place or mailbox. Mandalay Bay, bordergrill.com

Golden Fog Coffee – The new Arts District coffee shop will have free cups of drip coffee for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. To claim your cup, just show your “I Voted” sticker. 1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., goldenfoglv.com

Lea Lana’s Bananas – Show your “I Voted” sticker anytime between now and Election Day, and you’ll get 10 percent off your order of dipped and decorated bananas on a stick. Get there quickly, and you can apply that to their spooky Halloween Booo-Nanas. 7345 S. Rainbow Blvd., lealanasbananas.com

Krispy Kreme – You won’t even need a sticker to get a free doughnut here on Election Day – they’ll just give you one. Drop by your Krispy Kreme on Nov. 3 and pick up an original glazed doughnut — they’ll accompany it with a sticker while supplies last. multiple locations, krispykreme.com

Grubhub – Several Grubhub partners are offering Election Day discounts for delivery orders placed through the Grubhub or Seamless apps. They include Burger King, California Pizza Kitchen and 7-11, with a complete list available under the “perks” tab of those apps.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

