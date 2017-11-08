Teams face off in Las Vegas for chance at culinary Olympics

Three culinary teams will compete this week for the honor of representing America in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or biennial international cooking competition in January 2019 in Lyon, France. The winners will be selected Thursday at Palazzo.

The impossible burgers, made with frisee, kimchee, pickles, kalbi sauce and kochujang aioli at Andrea's at Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino, on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Three culinary teams will compete this week for the honor of representing America in the prestigious Bocuse d’Or biennial international cooking competition in January 2019 in Lyon, France. The winners will be selected Thursday at Palazzo by judges including Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. For tickets, which are $50 and $75, visit venetian.com. There’s also a celebratory $225-a-head dinner at Bouchon Thursday night with Keller as host.

Next Brawl Saturday

The Back of the House Brawl cooking competition returns Saturday (party at 10 p.m., battle at 1 a.m.) at the Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road. It’ll pit John Courtney, culinary director for the Simon Hospitality Group, against Nicole Brisson, culinary director for the Batali &Bastianich Hospitality Group.

Wine-ing and dining

Is Red Rock Resort getting into the celebrity chef game? Ever since the announcement that Salute is closing in December, the rumor mill has been buzzing about what will replace it. Multiple well-connected sources have mentioned a certain nationally known chef, currently operating on The Strip, who seems like a natural fit. The Stations rep would not confirm or deny the reports. As soon as something is official, we’ll let you know.

Guests will decide who did a better job pairing wines with a three-course dinner in the first round of the Sommelier Smackdown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill at Downtown Summerlin. Cost is $65, or $195 for all three dinners in the series, 702-202-6300.

Umami Burger at SLS Las Vegas has joined sister locations in serving The Impossible Burger. The double cheeseburger version of the vegetarian burger that sizzles and “bleeds,” thanks to a plant-based blood substitute, is $17.95. The Impossible Burger also is served at Wynn/Encore.

The Tropicana’s restaurant reboot is continuing. After the recent openings of Robert Irvine’s Public House and the Oakville Steakhouse, the property has announced that Savor, the Buffet, will open Nov. 22. A grab-and-go spot also is in the planning stages.

