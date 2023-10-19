91°F
Food

Texas taco chain tries again to enter Las Vegas market

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 12:15 pm
 
California Hot Tacos from Fuzzy's Taco Shop. The Texas chain is planning a 20-store expansion i ...
California Hot Tacos from Fuzzy's Taco Shop. The Texas chain is planning a 20-store expansion in Nevada, including Las Vegas, in the next seven years. (Fuzzy's Taco Shop)

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop wants to make Las Vegas fuzzy again.

In September 2016, the Texas chain opened a store on South Rainbow Boulevard, just south of the 215 Beltway. By March 2018, that first Fuzzy’s had closed, replaced by other restaurants over the years. (Mang Felix Kitchen currently occupies the space.)

On Thursday, the company announced a 20-restaurant agreement with Mark Justice, an experienced restaurant franchisee, to return Fuzzy’s to Vegas and expand into other areas of Nevada.

Justice owns and operates IHOP restaurants in eight states through a restaurant management company. He is the first IHOP franchisee to enter into a franchise agreement with Fuzzy’s after IHOP’s acquisition by Dine Brands in 2022.

Justice is eyeing Vegas for the initial store under the agreement, with Nevada expansion proceeding from there over the next seven years. The Las Vegas Review-Journal requested details on potential sites and launch timelines from a representative for the chain.

Fuzzy’s is known for its Baja-style tacos. The menu also features breakfast, salads and sides, nachos, quesadillas, burritos and burrito bowls, Mexican plates, sweets, a children’s menu, and beer and cocktails.

Fuzzy’s, started in Fort Worth in 2003, had nearly 140 locations in 18 states by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Visit fuzzystacoshop.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

