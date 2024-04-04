That ’70s bar: Vegas dive named best mom and pop shop in US

‘Sad to see it go’: Innovative Area15 venue closing at the end of the month

The Silver Stamp offers a modest mien — no name to indicate its presence, just a 222 on the transom, a neon Open sign, and a squatting blandly commercial affect that suggests accountant, tax preparer, government office.

But step inside 222 E. Imperial Ave., in downtown Las Vegas, and you’ll find one of the city’s great bar experiences, a spot its fans describe as “amazing” and “magic,” “a true gem” and “the best place in town.” Entrepreneur has recognized the vibe: The Silver Stamp was just voted America’s best mom and pop shop in a contest hosted by the magazine in partnership with Yelp.

In February 2021, Andrew Smith and Rose Signor, business and life partners, opened the Silver Stamp, which celebrates a ’70s basement feel with wood paneling, Christmas lights and beer can art. Beer, in fact, is serious business at Silver Stamp, with dozens of brews, in a host of styles, on tap and in bottles and cans.

“Beyond thrilled to be America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shop by @entrepreneur,” the owners said on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who’s supported along the way and helped make our little bar so special.”

Entrepreneur asked what the Silver Stamp is doing right. Signor said many customers feel comfortable in the space. Comfort is essential to a mom and pop outfit, but there’s no formula for creating comfort. It’s almost ineffable. But folks know when it’s on pour.

