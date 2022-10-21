The Bao Spot and other new restaurants launching in Las Vegas

Here are some quick bites on new and planned restaurants around town.

Chef Antonio Nunez is scheduled to open The Parlour, an elevated breakfast spot, on Oct. 22, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (The Parlour)

Eataly in Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip is offering all-you-enjoy food and drink with VGK Tailgate Vino package on Vegas Golden Knights game days. (MGM Resorts)

Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel stars at a tasting and supper event on Nov. 1, 2022, at RedTail by Zouk lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (Liquor World)

It’s the wow of bao at The Bao Spot, which launched a few weeks ago at 7320 S. Rainbow Blvd., not too far south of the 215 Beltway. The menu features creative bao (panko tofu, soft shell crab, sous vide pork belly), vegetable-protein bowls, boba, and a handful of appetizers and desserts.

Bjørk Caviar, once only a distributor, just began retail sales at its Arts District premises, 1130 S. Casino Center Drive, entrance on California Avenue. Although caviar, like diamonds, never really goes out of style, the briny beads are especially flourishing these days in Vegas. The holidays are approaching. Who wouldn’t love a tin of osetra as a stocking stuffer?

It’s getting hard to keep track of the food and drink going into the UnCommons development in southwest Vegas. Urth Caffé is now open there, serving organic tea drinks, coffees and coffee drinks, boba and smoothies, breakfast (pancakes, waffles, eggs, bowls, panini), and lunch-dinner (salads, sandwiches, pizza, all-day brunch dishes).

The Parlour, the latest project from chef Antonio Nunez, is set to debut downtown Saturday featuring private blend coffee, siphon coffee served tableside, specialty drinks, house pastries, elevated breakfast dishes and a drive-thru. The Parlour is at 616 E. Carson Ave., Suite 140.

Peter Luger, the renowned Brooklyn steakhouse nearly 140 years old, is planned to open at Caesars Palace this fall, in the space once occupied by Rao’s, another Gotham staple. The Strip location will be the first Peter Luger outside of the New York City region. Peter Luger famously doesn’t accept credit cards. Will that little policy make its way to the Strip?

◆ ◆ ◆

The 16,000-square-foot Flight Club Las Vegas, the social darts spot set to open this fall in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, just announced its food and drink offerings.

Look for botanical craft cocktails on the drinks menu, lobster elote dip or vegan banh mi flatbread from the oches menu (an oche is the line dart players stand behind), an A5-grade wagyu tasting and bottle service on the reserve menu, and oysters on the half shell and rosé on draft during weekday 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour. Visit flightclubdarts.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Some eats and sips for Vegas Golden Knights games:

La Pasticceria inside Eataly at Park MGM is launching its VGK Tailgate Vino featuring all-you-can-enjoy food and drink during the three hours leading up to puck drop on game days. The menu offers Italian beer, wine, street-food-inspired bites and more. Cost: $75 locals, $95 nonlocals. Purchase tickets at The Wine Shop in Eataly.

Arizona Charlie’s, on South Decatur Boulevard and on Boulder Highway, is offering pepper-and-onion-topped bratwursts with fries for $9 at PT’s Express, and draft Bud Lights for $3 at casino bars.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mabel’s BBQ in the Palms is presenting a five-course dinner featuring beer pairings from highly regarded Weathered Souls Brewing of San Antonio. Cost: $75 plus tax and gratuity. Menu/purchase: mabelsbbqvegas.com/beer.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning 6 p.m. Nov. 1, the new RedTail by Zouk lounge in Resorts World is celebrating Journeyman Distillery, the cult Michigan outfit whose organic small-batch spirits are highly prized.

RedTail and retailer Liquor World are presenting the event, which features a bottle of Journeyman Last Feather Rye Single Barrel for all guests, a master class tasting of four spirits led by Grant Greiffendorf of Journeyman, a buffet supper, welcome and after-dinner cocktails, swag bag and free game play. Tickets: $99.99 at liquorworldlv.com/events.

◆ ◆ ◆

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas is now accepting reservations, beginning Nov. 25, through OpenTable. Ramsay’s Kitchen marks the sixth restaurant on the Strip, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, for Gordon Ramsay, who has multiple Michelin stars.

The 244-seat restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and will include a seven-seat seafood bar and private dining rooms. Visit caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas/restaurants/ramsays-kitchen.

