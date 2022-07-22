The bar comes to you at this Cosmopolitan lounge

For its #IYKYK menu, a mixologist arrives at the table guiding a cart stocked with spirits, house-squeezed juices and garnishes.

A Fire Squad cocktail from the new #IYKYK tableside mixology menu at Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan (Clique Bar & Lounge)

At Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the bar comes to you.

For its #IYKYK (If You Know, You Know) menu, a mixologist arrives at the table guiding a cart stocked with spirits, house-squeezed juices and garnishes. The mixologist draws on the contents of the cart to create drinks like:

■ Fire Squad: Jim Beam, Aperol, honey, orange bitters and lemon juice over frozen orange ice cubes.

■ Up All Night: Cruzan Rum, Peychaud’s Bitters, orgeat, ginger, lemon, blackberries and strawberries.

■ Whale in the Desert: Absolut Vanilla Vodka, sweet vermouth, simple syrup and chocolate bitters topped by a crisp rice treat.

The cocktails are $25, with a one-cocktail minimum for each person at the table. Clique Bar opens at 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Besides tableside mixology, the bar features a craft cocktail menu and grazeable dishes like mini sirloin sliders swiped with pimento cheese and deep-fired Oreos topped by a pouf of marshmallow crème made with vanilla vodka. The Oreos are served with Nutella Frangelico dipping sauce.

