MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Food

The best places to get pizza in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2019 - 3:37 pm
 

If you’re a visitor attending the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week, you no doubt are so pizza-obsessed you never get your fill, and you’ll want to check out the local talent after show hours. Not attending? You may be interested in a primer — or a refresher — on the best valley locations to get a pie. In either case, we’ve got you covered.

Metro Pizza

Metro has five locations in the greater Las Vegas area, including one at 1395 E. Tropicana Ave. — a couple of miles south and a couple of blocks east of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Metro, which has been in business since the ’80s, is known for many types of pies. In fact, co-owner John Arena has become a pizza scholar, traveling the world to learn about various styles and passing on his knowledge (he even teaches a pizza class at UNLV). All of the pizzas get the same careful attention, but we’d be remiss not to tell you about Old New York, with its thick slices of mozzarella and pulpy tomato sauce, and Mulberry Street, with breaded eggplant and ricotta.

Multiple locations, metropizza.com

Pizza Rock

Pizza Rock is helmed by Tony Gemignani, a 13-time world pizza champion and owner of 22 restaurants across the country, which is some pretty serious cred. At Pizza Rock, Gemignani installed four ovens, both wood-fired and gas-heated, to best produce various styles of pizza, including gluten-free. Signatures are the New Yorker, which was named best traditional pizza in the world, and the Margherita Pizza Napoletana, which won the world cup in Naples, Italy. And its downtown location makes it easy to find for visitors and locals alike.

201 N. Third St., 702-385-0838, pizzarocklasvegas.com

Settebello

And speaking of Naples, Italy: Settebello owner Brad Otton’s time living there inspired his dedication to what many people consider the most traditional of pizza styles, with a thin, stretchy crust. Settebello does things differently, such as not serving pepperoni (which is an American thing) and serving its pies uncut unless otherwise requested, with most ingredients imported from Italy and the pizza made in a bell-shaped, wood-fired oven. For that, it earned a Vera Pizza Napoletana designation from the people who know pizza best. The locations are away from the tourism corridor but definitely worth the trip.

140 Green Valley Parkway in Henderson and 9350 W. Sahara Ave.; settebello.net

Pizzeria Monzu

Pizzeria Monzu also has some serious cred, coming as it does from Giovanni Mauro, scion of the family that operates the 30-plus-year-old local landmark Nora’s Italian Cuisine. Mauro’s yeast (no commercial yeast used here) has century-old roots, and he takes every other aspect of the business just as seriously. He specializes in Roman-style pizze alla pala: The dough undergoes a five-day process that produces a pie that’s thick but light, with lots of crunchy holes. Signature pies include Vegas Meets Italy, with scamorza, mozzarella, ricotta, pistachios, dates, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto and date cream.

6020 W. Flamingo Road, 702-749-5959, monzulv.com

Dom DeMarco’s

If you like New York-style pizza, Dom DeMarco’s is the place for you. It’s an offshoot of the legendary DiFara Pizza in Brooklyn, and Albert Scalleat’s pies here are carefully made, down to the light charring on the crust. The DiFara Special is made with a Sicilian-style sauce with simmered prosciutto and tomatoes, with pepperoni, mozzarella, Grana Padano and fresh basil. Don’t like thin pizza? The square Sicilian-style pies, baked in cast-iron pans, is the answer.

9785 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-570-7000, domdemarcos.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Entertainment
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing