The Coffee Class opens 2nd location in Henderson

The Coffee Class recently opened a second location, this time on East Horizon Drive in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. The grand opening celebration begins 8 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022. (The Coffee Class).

Kyle Cunningham, second from right, found-owner of The Coffee Class, and team members at the new store on East Horizon Drive in the Henderson area of Las Vegas. (The Coffee Class)

The Coffee Class is now in session in Henderson, with the recent opening of a second location, this time on East Horizon Drive. The original shop debuted in 2019 on South Eastern Avenue, just outside the western edge of Henderson.

The Coffee Class offers organic specialty coffees, creative lattes, teas, house pastries and savory dishes like a breakfast plate, egg salad or smoked salmon toast, a Caesar salad and panini.

At 8 a.m. Sept. 24, the new shop is throwing a grand opening celebration, with the first five customers receiving free poptarts (as The Coffee Class calls the pastries) for a year. There also will be buy-one-get-one-free on some menu items, live music and a raffle (Sephora beauty products, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5).

“It is incredible to have had the opportunity to open another coffee shop. I am so proud of my team for their time and energy. We are excited to see the community come and experience this new shop with us,” founder-owner Kyle Cunningham said.

A third Coffee Class is in the works at UnCommons, a $400 million mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas with several food and drink establishments set to open this fall into next year.

“We have the grey shell (unfinished space) ready, but we need to start construction in the next month, ideally,” Cunningham said. “I believe we are on a January 2023 opening timeline there.”

In June, The Coffee Class participated in the annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week to benefit Three Square food bank. The Coffee Class donated $3 from every purchase of certain items, raising enough money, according to Three Square, to provide nearly 3,3000 meals to Southern Nevadans.

