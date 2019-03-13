MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Food

The humble pizza pie has come a long way

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2019 - 11:53 pm
 

Chris Bianco got started in the pizza business at a young age, like every other kid in his Bronx neighborhood.

“I never really thought of it as something I’d end up doing,” said Bianco, 56, who now has six restaurants and two collaborations, in the Phoenix area and Los Angeles.

The ingredients back then were pretty basic.

“The flour was very pedestrian — bromated or bleached,” he said. “Sauces came in cans. Cheeses were blocks that were just shredded in a very industrial manner. That’s just the way things were done.”

Bianco, who won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2003, was the keynote speaker at last week’s International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the Expo Italian national Federico De Silvestri won the World Pizza Champion title with a dough made with six flours, topping it with eggplant skin sauteed in oil with lime and salt, apple skin, toasted pistachios and radishes, among other things.

Pizza’s come a long way, and the famously modest Bianco had a lot to do with it.

“He really changed the face of our industry,” said John Arena, co-owner of the five Metro Pizza locations in the Las Vegas Valley. “He was one of the first people who thought about pizza as what it could be, not what it currently was in the United States. He was constantly experimenting, but also seeing a broader picture — not just wanting to re-create the pizza of Naples.”

And rather than buying his ingredients from Italy, Arena said Bianco chose to do what the Italians did, which was develop relationships with tomato growers, pig farmers and so on, to be part of the whole process.

“Chris always says he’s the last link in a very long chain, starting with the sunlight,” he said. “He sees himself as a steward of those amazing things that take place between when the seed was planted and the consumer takes a bite.”

“I just wanted to study and do the best that we could do,” said Bianco. “My whole life’s work to this day is a study of what makes things good — what makes a restaurant good, or a pizza, a hamburger, pasta, anything.”

As the American food scene went through a revolution, pizza followed along. Things were changing when he opened the first Pizzeria Bianco in 1988.

“There was definitely the beginning of the food revolution,” Bianco said. “Whether it was high-end or simple food, changes were starting to be made. Why shouldn’t pizza be a part of that? Why can’t it be something of the place and the season?”

“Now there’s a new generation of pizza makers who want to understand every part of the process, not just making pizza by rote,” Arena said. “They’re exploring and breaking down the components. It’s a simple food, but if we study every component of that food, we can turn it into something very special. So essentially, we’ve gone from being pizza assemblers to true pizzaoli. I think the most important thing is that people have decided to study the traditions and eventually transcend them and make it their own. They’re much more open to experimentation, taking things that are not necessarily common to the pizza world. A lot of pizza makers are talking about umami (a savory flavor profile), and where did that come from? That’s not an Italian word.”

Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion, whose 22 restaurants include Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas and Little Tony’s at Palace Station, said social media also has contributed to the evolution of pizza.

“You’d always hear about maybe a Roman style and Neapolitan style, and unless you went to Naples and went to Expo, you wouldn’t be able to see it,” he said. “Now everything’s right in front of you.”

Gemignani said he can remember flying to Detroit to research its pizza.

“Now you can almost Google it,” he said with a laugh. “Which is good and bad.”

Ingredients previously unknown to a lot of Americans, such as sopressata and n’duja, have become popular pizza toppings. As for coming trends, he said Detroit-style is hot, as is Roman, “both on the board and in the pan.”

And he sees coming popularity for pinsa, a sort of subset of Roman, a little smaller and with a blend of multigrains.

Bianco sees more of the same in the future.

“We have a responsibility as the industry grows,” he said, “not to succumb to the way we used to do things, and continue to raise the bar. The possibilities are whatever we make them.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Pizza expert Chris Bianco makes meatballs in Las Vegas
Chris Bianco, who was the keynote speaker at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, demonstrates meatball making for expo attendees. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas pulmonologist talks about new movie dealing with cystic fibrosis
Dr. Craig Nakamura, Director of Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada, talks about the upcoming romantic drama “Five Feet Apart” where both of the lead characters suffer from cystic fibrosis. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World Pizza Champion crowned in Las Vegas
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Italian pizzaiolo Federico De Silvestri took the top prize and more than $12,000. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local comedian says "It's ok to laugh, ...the comedy club is dark."
K-Von, a half-Persian comedian, talks about his style of comedy which keeps audiences entertained.
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing