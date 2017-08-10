The Lounge at Excalibur tops cocktail with sparkling rosé — VIDEO

While the Touch the Sky cocktail could easily come off as extremely sweet and fruity, the healthy dose of sparkling rosé manages to penetrate that syrupy base with a light, semi-dry effervescence. It also provides a festive finishing touch.

Touch the Sky, with Skyy Infusions Apricot, fresh lemon Fee Brothers Orgeat and Allure Sparkling Rose on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017, at The Lounge at Excalibur hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Touch the Sky, with Skyy Infusions Apricot, fresh lemon Fee Brothers Orgeat and Allure Sparkling Rose on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017, at The Lounge at Excalibur hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

While the Touch the Sky cocktail could easily come off as extremely sweet and fruity, the healthy dose of sparkling rosé manages to penetrate that syrupy base with a light, semi-dry effervescence. It also provides a festive finishing touch.

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 oz. Skyy Infusions Apricot

■ 3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

■ 1/2 Trader Vic’s orgeat syrup

■ 2 oz. Allure sparkling rosé

Garnish

■ lemon twist

Directions

Combine vodka, lemon juice and orgeat syrup in a glass with ice. Shake well. Strain into flute and top with rosé. Garnish with a lemon twist.