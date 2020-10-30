75°F
Food

The McRib is making its return to McDonald’s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 11:35 am
 

In a year full of rancor, social distancing and too much bleak news, here’s a bright spot — the McRib is coming back.

McDonald’s made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.

The popular sandwich will be in all 14,400 McDonald’s restaurants on Dec. 2.

It’s the first time since 2012 that the sandwich will be available nationwide.

The sandwich is make of pork ground from the pork shoulder formed into the shape of a rack of ribs. The patty has a tangy barbecue sauce and is topped with onions and pickles.

The McRib is one menu item McDonald’s offers for a limited time throughout the year, according to its website, as the company likes to change up its menu throughout the year.

