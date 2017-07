While the espresso offers a welcome touch of bitterness, the French Kiss Martini at The Palm is really more a dessert than a cocktail.

The French Kiss Martini at Palms on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

While the espresso offers a welcome touch of bitterness, the French Kiss Martini at The Palm is really more a dessert than a cocktail. There are no hidden flavor profiles here, just sweet coffee and berry deliciousness with a mildly intoxicating kick.

Ingredients

■ 2 oz. fresh brewed espresso

■ 1 oz. Baileys Irish Cream

■ 1 oz. Chambord

■ 1 oz. Kahlua

Directions

■ Mix ingredients with ice. Garnish martini glass with raspberry syrup. Strain drink into glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries.