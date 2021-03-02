The Plug brings ghost kitchen, new ‘work-from-home’ option to Henderson

Chefs Antonio Nunez of The Stove and Lanny Chin, late of Greene St. Kitchen and the Slanted Door, and a third chef will open a ghost kitchen/coffee shop/grab-and-go.

Henderson is about to get another hybrid culinary concept.

Chefs Anthonio Nunez of The Stove and Lanny Chin, late of Greene St. Kitchen and the Slanted Door, and Daniel Hackett, owner/operator of Blume Kitchen & Cocktails on St. Rose Parkway, are planning The Plug, a new venture that will be part ghost kitchen, part lifesaver.

Ghost kitchens are delivery-only, and theirs will operate in the rear of the space of more than 8,000 square feet at 3145 St. Rose Parkway, suite 110, behind Blume’s cocktail lounge. It will be operated by the two chefs and a third to be named, with Hackett as managing partner, and will encompass four cuisines — American, Asian, Latin and Indian.

“We’ll be doing The Stove-type food (think Bananas Foster Pancakes, a salmon Benedict and duck grilled cheese) and Lanny will be doing a version of his Slurp Society,” which brought Asian flavors to the Vegas Test Kitchen, Nunez said Monday. “And a Latin version, like some foods we did for some restaurants we consulted on. And we’re looking at a solid Indian concept for the fourth one.”

The front of the ghost kitchen will be called The Plug and that’s where the lifesaving comes in. It’ll be part coffee shop with Wi-Fi, so all of those work-from-home veterans don’t actually have to work from home. Nunez said The Plug will sell freshly baked pastries, breads, crepes, waffles and other items.

“And then we’ll introduce a market into that,” he said, “with ramen kits and healthy and non-healthy foods. You can come in and grab your coffee and hang out. And then if you want to grab some stuff for dinner, you can do that.”

People in homes and offices in the area will be able to order through the Bbot web platform, he said; “that way, when they walk in the venue, it’s ready to go.”

Nunez, who also is consulting chef and partner for Blume, said the spot will be accessible both from the front of the building, along St. Rose Parkway, and the rear, where there’s a parking structure. Delivery drivers will be served via a dedicated pickup lane, he said.

Nunez said the dual concept was inspired by some things they’d seen in California.

“It’s kind of new to the area for us,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a while.”

Opening is expected within the next 90 days.

